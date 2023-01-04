Duncan man released balloons and a card to heaven to honor his late wife, but instead it made it to Ohio

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Gerald Williams married his late wife Deena in 2004 and said they were inseparable. He even knows down to the days how long they were married.

“17 years and 28 days,” Williams said.

He said on November 13, he released 18 balloons to honor his late wife’s birthday

“I just wanted to give her something and I thought that was the best way to do it because you can’t mail it to her,” He said.

Williams said he wrote her a card and addressed it to go to heaven.

“I pretty well knew that it was going to get somewhere, I just did not know whether or not it goes as far as it did,” He said.

The card traveled over 1,000 miles away to the Mohawk Dam in Warsaw Ohio.

Williams said this was an early Christmas present when the Mohawk Dam Family mailed him his card back with a special message.

“Gerald, your card for your dear wife traveled almost 900 miles. It was found at Mohawk Dam in Ohio. We were so touched by the sentiment and love you felt for your wife. I’m sorry your time together was cut short by her departure. I hope your time remaining is as fulfilled as your time together. Thank you for letting us be a part of your love story. Happy Holidays and Happy New Year! Mohawk Dam Family,” the letter stated.

“It makes me feel good that I can get them back. Because it’s like when they come back to you maybe she got the message,” William said.

Deena Williams passed away on January 28, 2022, 4 days after Williams’s birthday. William said he plans to release more balloons on January 28th and can’t wait to see where they end up.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.