Fantastic Early-January Weather Today & Tomorrow | 1/4 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! Yes, it is still winter despite what the last few days have felt like, and that coat will be needed again this morning with freezing temperatures across Texoma. This won’t last for long, quickly warming up above freezing once the sun rises above the horizon. You can’t ask for better weather today as afternoon temperatures will be hanging around average for this time of year in the mid 50s, along with tons of sunshine, dry air, and light northwesterly winds at 5-10 mph.

Tonight will be similar to last night with clear skies, light northwesterly winds, and morning lows in the low 30s, meaning that yet again we will be waking up to freezing temperatures. It will be a perfect, but cool, night with the conditions in place, especially if you want to take a gaze at the almost-full moon dominating the night sky.

One thing to note is that the average morning/afternoon temperatures will be the coolest they will be at all year, meaning from here on out we should generally be expecting less and less morning lows around freezing. Though keep in mind that it doesn’t mean the actual temperatures will comply.

Thursday will not be too different from today with sunny skies, light winds, and slightly warmer temperatures. Highs across Texoma will top out in the upper 50s and low 60s, with shifting winds in the afternoon out of the south at 5-10 mph.

A significant warm-up on Friday with daytime highs climbing into the upper 60s and low 70s with breezy southerly winds at 10-20 mph and partly/mostly cloudy skies. Our next cold front is expected to move in by daybreak Saturday, sending temperatures this weekend back into the mid/upper 50s on both days. Another warm-up, though not as jarring as Friday’s, will arrive early next week. Little-to-no precipitation is forecasted for Texoma over the next seven days.

Fun fact : Today (Wednesday, January 4th) is when Earth will be at the closest point in it’s orbit around the sun. Referred to as the perihelion, Earth will be 91.4 million miles from the sun, over 3 million miles closer than the farthest point in it’s orbit (which occurs in early July). The effects of this won’t be felt much here since we are in the middle of the winter season in the northern hemisphere. At perihelion, the sun will appear in the sky to be the largest size it will look all year (please don’t stare at the sun, the size difference even at perihelion is very minimal compared to all other days of the year).

