Lexie Walker named First Alert Chief Meteorologist

We are excited to announced that a familiar face will be taking on a new role at 7News starting Tuesday, as Lexie Walker becomes our new First Alert Chief Meteorologist, making her the only female chief based in Oklahoma!(KSWO)
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We are excited to announce a familiar face will be taking on a new role at 7News starting Tuesday, as Lexie Walker becomes our new First Alert Chief Meteorologist, making her the only female chief based in Oklahoma!

Lexie joined the 7News team in 2019 and has worked hard to cover multiple types of weather including record-breaking cold, ice storms, wildfire, and the worst severe weather in Texoma! She consistently shows her dedication to residents in the area, whether staying on-air for hours during severe weather or giving us the latest lake updates on “At the Lake with Lexie.”

We know she will continue to work hard to keep the residents of southwest Oklahoma safe through all seasons and we look forward to all the stories she will share in the future!

Congratulations Lexie!

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

