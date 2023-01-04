Lt. Gov. Pinnell selected for 2023 Rodel Fellowship

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell is one of only 24 state and local leaders to be selected from across the U.S. to participate in a highly selective leadership development program, the Class of 2023 Rodel Fellowship.

According to a press release from Lt. Gov. Pinnell’s office, “the Rodel Fellowship was created in 2005 by former Oklahoma Congressman Mickey Edwards and business leader Bill Budinger.”

Each year to form the fellowship, the Rodel Institute selects 24 elected officials, 12 Democrats and 12 Republicans, to participate in a series of seminars. The seminars are held over a two-year time period, giving officials a chance to work together to address important domestic and international challenges.

“I am honored to further my public policy education through the Rodel Fellowship,” said Lt. Governor Pinnell. “This is our country’s premier political leadership development program, and I know it will help me reach my full potential as a public servant. I look forward to learning from different points of view and bringing back ways to better Oklahoma.”

Lt. Gov. Pinnell’s admission will not be paid for by taxpayer dollars.

For more information about the fellowship, click here.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.