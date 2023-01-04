Expert Connections
Mankiller portrait by native Lawton artist to hang in Oklahoma State Capitol

By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Native American artist and Lawton native has joined a long list of legendary artists, after being commissioned to immortalize Wilma Mankiller in a portrait for the Oklahoma State Capitol.

Starr Hardridge was a student at MacArthur but, according to his website, he was raised throughout central Oklahoma. A member of the Muscogee Creek Nation, Hardridge uses “an assemblage of pointillism and a southeastern woodland beadwork aesthetic” to create his portraits.

According to an article from Forbes, Hardridge knew very little about Mankiller before researching the project. During his studies, he learned about how she was able to raise revenue for the tribe and boost education for all ages.

He chose not to paint Mankiller in his typical style but focused on her strength, prominence, and priorities for her people.

The portrait is a beautiful representation of how to honor heritage and innovation, without making sacrifices.

Chief Wilma Mankiller’s portrait can currently be seen on the fifth floor in the Oklahoma Capitol building, in a section focused on the “Roots of Oklahoma Commerce and Economic Development.”

The new commissions were financed by the Oklahoma Art in Public Places Act and artists for Oklahoma Art in Public Places projects are selected by committees that include representation from the community.

For more information on Starr Hardridge, or to see more of his work, click here.

