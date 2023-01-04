Expert Connections
OBI holds blood drive alongside Comanche Nation

By Jarred Burk and Cade Taylor
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Our Blood Institute, formerly known as Oklahoma Blood Institute, is hosting a blood drive in partnership with Comanche Cares.

It’s happening until 6 p.m. at the Comanche Red River Hotel Casino in Devol.

Donors will receive a free t-shirt and refreshments, and Comanche Rewards Club Members will also earn $10 in Comanche Credit.

You must be 18 and have a valid ID to donate.

