OBI holds blood drive alongside Comanche Nation

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Our Blood Institute, formerly known as Oklahoma Blood Institute, is hosting a blood drive in partnership with Comanche Cares.

It’s happening until 6 p.m. at the Comanche Red River Hotel Casino in Devol.

Donors will receive a free t-shirt and refreshments, and Comanche Rewards Club Members will also earn $10 in Comanche Credit.

You must be 18 and have a valid ID to donate.

