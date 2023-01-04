Oklahoma to recover over $226 million in new opioid settlement

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma has now recovered more than $900 million in opioid settlements after four new settlements were agreed to in December, according to the Oklahoma Attorney General’s office.

The state will recover an additional $226.1 million from these new settlements, including up to $79.5 million from Walgreens, $73 million from CVS, $41 million from Walmart, and $32.6 million from Allergan, an opioid manufacturer.

“The opioid crisis has inflicted unspeakable pain on Oklahoma families and caused the deaths of thousands of Oklahomans,” said Attorney General John O’Connor. “Between 2016 and 2020, more than 3,000 Oklahomans died from opioid overdoses. These recent settlements bring Oklahoma’s total recoveries from opioid manufacturers, distributors, and retailers to almost $1 billion. As with prior opioid settlement funds, Oklahoma’s recoveries must be used to abate and treat opioid addictions and to save lives across our state.”

Nearly all the settlement funds must be used to remediate the opioid crisis, including prevention, harm reduction, treatment, and recovery services.

To maximize the money recovery, local cities and counties must sign on to these settlements. Certain amounts of the funds will be distributed to them, according to the AG’s office.

O’Connor says Oklahoma now ranks near the top of all states in total funds recovered on a per capita basis from the companies alleged to bear partial responsibility for the State’s opioid crisis.

