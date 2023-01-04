Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Oklahoma to recover over $226 million in new opioid settlement

Nearly all the settlement funds must be used to remediate the opioid crisis, including...
Nearly all the settlement funds must be used to remediate the opioid crisis, including prevention, harm reduction, treatment, and recovery services.
By Jarred Burk
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma has now recovered more than $900 million in opioid settlements after four new settlements were agreed to in December, according to the Oklahoma Attorney General’s office.

The state will recover an additional $226.1 million from these new settlements, including up to $79.5 million from Walgreens, $73 million from CVS, $41 million from Walmart, and $32.6 million from Allergan, an opioid manufacturer.

“The opioid crisis has inflicted unspeakable pain on Oklahoma families and caused the deaths of thousands of Oklahomans,” said Attorney General John O’Connor. “Between 2016 and 2020, more than 3,000 Oklahomans died from opioid overdoses. These recent settlements bring Oklahoma’s total recoveries from opioid manufacturers, distributors, and retailers to almost $1 billion. As with prior opioid settlement funds, Oklahoma’s recoveries must be used to abate and treat opioid addictions and to save lives across our state.”

Nearly all the settlement funds must be used to remediate the opioid crisis, including prevention, harm reduction, treatment, and recovery services.

To maximize the money recovery, local cities and counties must sign on to these settlements. Certain amounts of the funds will be distributed to them, according to the AG’s office.

O’Connor says Oklahoma now ranks near the top of all states in total funds recovered on a per capita basis from the companies alleged to bear partial responsibility for the State’s opioid crisis.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the manner of death can not be released at this time and there are no suspects, but...
UPDATE: LPD identifies victim found dead over weekend
When on scene, crews found a large crash scene which included the parking lot of a nearby gas...
2 sent to hospital following east Lawton wreck
According to officials with the Lawton Fire Department, a Red Dodge 1500 was traveling...
Rollover on Cache shuts down eastbound traffic
Gerald Williams released balloons and a card to honor her birthday
Duncan man released balloons and a card to heaven to honor his late wife, but instead it made it to Ohio
We are excited to announced that a familiar face will be taking on a new role at 7News starting...
Lexie Walker named First Alert Chief Meteorologist

Latest News

Officials say that with few exceptions, it will not be necessary for installation crews to...
Cache installing ‘smart’ water meters
Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell is one of only 24 state and local leaders to be selected from across...
Lt. Gov. Pinnell selected for 2023 Rodel Fellowship
First Alert Forecast 1/4 AM
Fantastic Early-January Weather Today & Tomorrow | 1/4 AM
Col. Blaine Baker, AAFB Commander (center), assists in cutting the base's 80th anniversary cake...
Altus Air Force Base celebrates 80th anniversary