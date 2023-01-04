Rep. Hilbert elected first full term as Speaker Pro Tempore of the OK House of Representatives

Expert Connections
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Rep. Kyle Hilbert (R) of Bristow was elected to his first full term as Speaker Pro Tempore of the Oklahoma House of Representatives on Tuesday, according to an Oklahoma House of Representatives press release.

A representative of House District 29 since 2016, Hilbert was elected as Speaker Pro Tempore in 2022 after Rep. Terry O’Donnell resigned for alleged misuse of his powers.

“It is truly an honor to continue serving in this role,” Hilbert said. “The House is in a prime position to keep moving the needle on important policy for our state. As we start the first session of the 59th Legislature, I’m excited to continue working with my colleagues as we strive to better our state for all Oklahomans.”

Hilbert has also served as vice chair of the House Appropriations & Budget Committee. He lives with his wife Alexis and two daughters, Addison and Dorothy, in Bristow.

During the session, the House also adopted rules for the 59th legislative session, beginning Monday, February 6.

