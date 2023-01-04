Sunshine & Seasonable | 1/3PM

Expert Connections
Mostly sunny with a few passing clouds for Wednesday
By Lexie Walker and Alex Searl
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Walking out the door tomorrow, temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to low 30s. By the afternoon, with mostly sunny skies and a few passing clouds, highs will rise into the mid 50s. North to west winds at 5 to 15mph. We’ll remain in the upper 50s for Thursday along with mostly sunny skies and a return of south winds.

Morning temperatures both days will be in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Warmer temperatures will return Friday with highs rising into the upper 60s to low 70s. Mostly cloudy and south winds at 10 to 15mph. Our next cold front is expected to move in by daybreak Saturday. We’ll start out Saturday with mostly sunny skies but towards the end of the day will see mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will cool into the mid 50s. On the flip side of things, clouds will dissipate throughout Sunday. Highs will remain in the mid 50s with a north to south winds at 5 to 15mph.

Have a great Wednesday! -LW

Mostly sunny with a few passing clouds for Wednesday
Back to work/ school for many tomorrow!
Back to work/ school for many tomorrow!
