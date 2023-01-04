Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Normal Operations Resume after New Year

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - 2023 is in full effect, which means Holiday Block Leave on Fort Sill is officially over, and normal operations have resumed.

7News spoke with Virginia Aid, the Community Relations Liaison, about gate hours returning to normal, training resuming, and some hot lunch spots to hit on Fort Sill.

Gate hours have returned to normal for all gates besides Bentley Gate on Sheridan Road, which remains under construction.

Events on post don’t pick back up until later in January, but there are still plenty of options for the foodies in the community to take advantage of on post.

The Patriot Club hosts their lunch buffet weekly from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. On Thursdays, they also host their Oklahoma BBQ Buffet from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Both weekly recurring events are open to the public and cost $12 per person.

Football fans can also visit the Jack Daniel’s lounge on post every Thursday at 5 p.m. for their Gridiron Challenge. Brackets must be turned in by 7 p.m. Afterward, you can stick around to watch the NFL game on one of six televisions, with drink and food specials. Plus, prizes are awarded weekly!

For more information on activities on Fort Sill, you can call (580) 442-5300 or click here.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.