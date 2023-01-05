Expert Connections
The 7th Annual Sigma Nu Year Bull Bash is just around the corner

By Cade Taylor
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:37 PM CST
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Members of Sigma Nu are partnering with Blue Rock Therapy to host their seventh annual Sigma “Nu” Year Bull Bash.

7News spoke with Lyndse Sager, a member of the Sigma Nu organization, about what the community can expect from the event and what festivities will be available.

The 7th Annual Sigma Nu Year Bull Bash will take place from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 7, at the Stephens County Fairgrounds. Doors will open at 6 p.m., and bull riding will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets bought online at www.sigmanubullbash2023.eventbrite.com or in advance at Crutcher’s Western Wear in Duncan and Lawton are $10, and tickets purchased at the door will cost $12. Children under 12 will also get in free with the purchase of one adult ticket.

The event will showcase around 30 talented bull riders across Oklahoma and other states. New this year, they’ll have a variety of bucking bulls, a kid zone with a bounce house, an exotic petting zoo, and much more!

This year, the Stephens County Humane Society is one of the main benefactors, so they’ll be presenting the humane society with a check during the event. They’ll even have animals up for adoption!

Members of the Sigma Nu sorority raise funds for several philanthropic events annually. Marlow Samaritans, Senior Citizens, the Humane Society, Beautiful Day, and Marlow High School Seniors are a few of the recipients of the funds raised throughout the year by Sigma Nu.

For more information about Sigma Nu and the 7th Annual Bull Bash, you can visit their Facebook page here.

