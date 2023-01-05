Crime Stoppers releases pics of ‘person of interest’ in recent Lawton homicide

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma releases pictures of “person of interest” in the recent homicide of Shane Chockpoyah.

The photos show a female entering a gas station located at 2401 NW Cache Road just after 11 a.m. on December 31.

Lawton Police Detectives need your help in identifying the individual in the photographs. She is a person of interest in the homicide of Shane Chockpoyah. (Crime Stoppers)

The female is wearing a blue shirt, dark sweater and dark pants.

If you have any information you can contact Crime Stoppers at 580-355-INFO.

