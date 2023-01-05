Crime Stoppers releases pics of ‘person of interest’ in recent Lawton homicide
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma releases pictures of “person of interest” in the recent homicide of Shane Chockpoyah.
The photos show a female entering a gas station located at 2401 NW Cache Road just after 11 a.m. on December 31.
The female is wearing a blue shirt, dark sweater and dark pants.
If you have any information you can contact Crime Stoppers at 580-355-INFO.
