Crime Stoppers releases pics of ‘person of interest’ in recent Lawton homicide

Lawton Police Detectives need your help in identifying the individual in the photographs. She...
Lawton Police Detectives need your help in identifying the individual in the photographs. She is a person of interest in the homicide of Shane Chockpoyah.(Crime Stoppers)
By Jarred Burk
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma releases pictures of “person of interest” in the recent homicide of Shane Chockpoyah.

The photos show a female entering a gas station located at 2401 NW Cache Road just after 11 a.m. on December 31.




The female is wearing a blue shirt, dark sweater and dark pants.




If you have any information you can contact Crime Stoppers at 580-355-INFO.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

