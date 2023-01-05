Local organizations are preparing and collecting donations for the annul homeless population count

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Local organizations and community members are working together to help the homeless.

They’re preparing to accurately count the number of homeless people to secure future federal funding.

Three weeks from now there will be a PIT count in 16 southwest Oklahoma counties. PIT stands for Point in Time Count, this is an event that is held annually across the United States to get a count of how many homeless people are in each city.

The Point-in-Time (PIT) count is a count of sheltered and unsheltered people experiencing homelessness on a single night in January. In Southwest Oklahoma that will be January 26th.

“The purpose of the program is for us to collect data on those who are homeless so we can better serve them and the government can better fund those services,” Bernita Taylor Ceo and President of Might community development & resource center said.

While Southwest Oklahoma Continuum Care is out counting, they have called on other local organizations to help collect necessary items to give to people. One of those organizations involved is United Way of Southwest Oklahoma

“We are specifically having a drive right now for beanies, gloves and socks, and other essentials that our homeless population can really utilize out there in this cold weather,” Roxanne Wiseman-Heart administration assistant for United Way of Southwest Oklahoma.

Taylor said this is also an opportunity for them to ask the homeless themselves about their biggest needs.

“All of the organizations collecting supplies because we want the people that we are going to be counting that we care we also want to know what their needs are we also want to know how we can help them,” Taylor said.

Taylor said getting this count right is crucial because this will determine how much funding they will get to better serve the homeless population.

“Based on our numbers, because this is a federally funded program, and those states that have the greater numbers get the larger portions, but how we get our portion that what’s allotted to our state is based on our numbers when we count,” Taylor said.

These organizations plan on being boots on the ground handing out all these donations to the homeless and counting.

“So it’s important for us to know the locations of people and where they gather where they live especially during the day so we can ensure that they get counted and then they can tell us about their issues and concerns,” Taylor said.

“We will be out in the community, finding our homeless population, you know in camps or whatnot. We go about in the safest way possible and really we are trying to spend hope, faith, and love like wildfire and just build them up and support them,” Wiseman-Heart said.

If you would like to volunteer to help count, they will be having a meeting at noon at the Lawton Public Library on January 12th.

United Way of Southwest Oklahoma: Collecting hats, gloves, socks

Salvation Army: Collecting hygiene products

Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministries: Blankets

Might community development & resource center: Coats, and other necessities

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.