LPD looking for vehicle involved in hit and run

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is looking for the driver of a truck involved in a hit-and-run on Tuesday night.

The wreck happened at SW 11th and Lee around 7:45 p.m.

In a video posted by police, you see a dark-colored truck slam into a white SUV at the intersection and then continue west on Lee Blvd.

The driver of the white SUV was injured in the crash but police did not specify how severe the injuries were.

If you have any information on this situation, they ask you to call the Lawton Police Department at 580-581-3272.

