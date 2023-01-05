Doc Tate Nevaquaya portrait by native Lawton artist to hang in Oklahoma State Capitol

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Native American artist and Lawton native has joined a long list of legendary artists, after being commissioned to immortalize Doc Tate Nevaquaya in a portrait for the Oklahoma State Capitol.

A member of the Comanche Nation, Nocona Burgess was close with Nevaquaya, knowing him as “Uncle Doc,” which made the commission all the more meaningful.

Burgess’s portrait can currently be seen on the second floor of the Oklahoma Capitol building, which features the “Hall of Heroes; Hall of Governors; Oklahoma Cultural Treasures.”

The new commissions were financed by the Oklahoma Art in Public Places Act and artists for Oklahoma Art in Public Places projects are selected by committees that include representation from the community.

