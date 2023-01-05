ODOT asks public to help with Active Transportation Plan

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) has kicked off the state’s first Active Transportation Plan (ATP).

The Oklahoma ATP will look at the needs of people who walk, bike, use wheelchairs and mobility scooters, pedal and electric scooters, electric bikes, skateboards, and more.

Community members can get involved by participating in the opinion survey at https://www.okatp.org/ through March 1. The public may also get involved by participating in a series of virtual public workshops Jan. 23-26. (https://www.okatp.org/menu)

“The public has asked for a plan focusing on active transportation options in Oklahoma for a long time,” ODOT Multimodal Division Manager Jared Schwennesen said. “We are excited about the possibilities a plan like this has and the benefits it can bring to all Oklahomans.”

For more information about the Oklahoma ATP, visit https://www.okatp.org/ or email bikeped@odot.org.

