Plenty of Sunshine on Tap for Thursday | 1/4PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today was a beautiful day! We saw sunny skies with highs in the 50s for all locations. With clear skies and light winds overnight, temperatures by daybreak tomorrow will fall into the upper 20s to low 30s. You’ll need the light jacket and sun glasses walking out the door as skies for Thursday will be filled with sunshine all day long. The sun and a light south winds will allow for temperatures by the afternoon to rise into the mid 50s north and mid 60s south.

Clouds will start to increase after 6PM and will linger into Friday. With extra clouds, temperatures during the morning will only drop into the upper 30s and low 40s! Despite the clouds, highs on Friday will rise into the upper 60s to low 70s! Remember, average normal high temperature for early January is 53°. Winds will be out of the south at 10 to 15mph. I expect that most will stay dry Friday. With that being said, a few short-term models are suggesting isolated rain showers closer to I-40. Accumulations won’t amount to much (nothing the windshield wiper can’t handle) but it’s something to mention.

A cold front is expected to move across Texoma Friday night. It won’t cool us off tremendously but it’ll be noticeable. By the afternoon, highs will only rise into the upper 50s to low 60s. Partly cloudy skies and north winds at 10 to 15mph. The weakness of the front will keep temperatures some what near average for Sunday. Highs will rise into the mid 50s under mostly sunny skies.

Another warm up and above-average temperatures continue with highs rising into the low to mid 60s Monday through Wednesday of next week.

Have a great Thursday! -LW

