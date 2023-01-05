Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Trial reset for polygamous sect leader in northern Arizona

This undated photo provided by the Coconino County Sheriff's Office shows Samuel Bateman, who...
This undated photo provided by the Coconino County Sheriff's Office shows Samuel Bateman, who faces state child abuse charges, and federal charges of tampering with evidence. Bateman is the leader of a small polygamous group near the Arizona-Utah border.(Coconino County Sheriff's Department via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — The trial date for a polygamous sect leader charged with kidnapping and tampering with evidence in a federal investigation into his community on the Utah-Arizona border has been pushed back.

Samuel Bateman has pleaded not guilty to the charges in U.S. District Court in Arizona. He was scheduled to go on trial Tuesday, but his attorney asked for more time to prepare. The trial now is scheduled to start March 14.

Bateman faces a raft of state and federal charges, including child abuse, obstructing a federal investigation and aiding in kidnapping girls who were placed in the state child welfare agency after his arrest earlier this year.

Federal authorities also have accused Bateman of taking more than 20 wives, including underage girls, though he does not face any charges directly related to that accusation.

Bateman and his followers practice polygamy, a legacy of the early teachings of the mainstream Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. The faith known widely as the Mormon church abandoned the practice in 1890 and now strictly prohibits it.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gerald Williams released balloons and a card to honor her birthday
Balloon memorial released by Duncan man makes stop in Ohio on the way to heaven
Police say the manner of death can not be released at this time and there are no suspects, but...
UPDATE: LPD identifies victim found dead over weekend
Zachary Mills, 21, has been charged with a first-degree felony of aggravated kidnapping after...
Woman’s Bumble date held her captive for 5 days, authorities say
First Alert Forecast 1/4 AM
Fantastic Early-January Weather Today & Tomorrow | 1/4 AM
We are excited to announced that a familiar face will be taking on a new role at 7News starting...
Lexie Walker named First Alert Chief Meteorologist

Latest News

Rep. Kevin McCarthy loses additional votes to become Speaker of the House Wednesday.
Kevin McCarthy fails to win House speakership on 7th ballot
Texas head coach Chris Beard talks to his players during the first half of an NCAA college...
Texas fires coach Chris Beard
FILE - A Buffalo Bills helmet sits on the field before an NFL football game against the...
AP sources: NFL will not resume Bills-Bengals game
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills safety Damar Hamlin awake, communicating, doctors say