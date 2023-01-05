Volunteers needed to help take down Holiday in Park

Expert Connections
The Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce is seeking help from the community to take down the...
The Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce is seeking help from the community to take down the decorations from Holiday in the Park.(KSWO)
By Cade Taylor
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s always fun putting up holiday decorations, but it’s never any fun taking them down!

The Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce is seeking help from the community to take down the decorations from Holiday in the Park.

If you’d like to help lend a hand, they’re looking for volunteers to come out from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. from Jan. 6 until Jan. 9th.

For more information, click here.

The 7th Annual Sigma Nu Year Bull Bash is just around the corner
Comanche school band preparing to perform in the Reliaquest Bowl
