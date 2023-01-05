Volunteers needed to help take down Holiday in Park

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s always fun putting up holiday decorations, but it’s never any fun taking them down!

The Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce is seeking help from the community to take down the decorations from Holiday in the Park.

If you’d like to help lend a hand, they’re looking for volunteers to come out from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. from Jan. 6 until Jan. 9th.

