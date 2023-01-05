Expert Connections
WATCH: These obedient dogs ride their own special bus

Videos of the bus ride show the dogs jump up on their assigned seats, where they are attached by leash. (CNN, @MOE_MOUNTAIN_MUTTS)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 3:11 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(CNN) - A specialty bus for dogs in Alaska is fascinating Internet users everywhere after videos of the dogs getting on the bus and into their assigned seats was posted to social media.

The dog-filled bus ride, seen on TikTok, starts with the passengers climbing up the stairs as the bus driver greets them. The dogs jump up on their assigned seats, where they are attached by leash. Sometimes, they are given a treat of liver.

The bus is operated by Mo Mountain Mutts, a husband and wife team offering dog training and dog walking, in Skagway, Alaska.

Most of the dogs know their assigned seats, said co-owner Mo Thompson.

“The new puppies don’t. They’ll try to just jump in any seat available until we shuffle them back into the ‘licky puppy corner,’ she said.

Some dogs may get their leashes tangled together during the ride, and some are rule-breakers.

“Excuse me, ma’am, your tail is in the aisle. Ma’am, you’re going to have to adjust your butt,” said Thompson to a dog in one video.

The driver’s seat in particular is off limits, despite Bama’s best efforts.

“Who’s honking the horn? Bama!” said Thompson in another video. “Excuse me, ma’am, you’re not driving. Get out of my seat.”

But as the passengers disembark, they are well-behaved, thanks to the team’s work.

“I can’t tell you how many of these dogs were monsters before I started working with them,” Thompson said.

All told, the doggy bus is a success for its passengers and their wagging tails.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

