Comanche County residents speak out on water issues

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A neighborhood surrounded by the City of Lawton on all sides is without water.

Some of those residents, who technically live in Comanche County, are speaking out after being without water for a month. They say it’s an ongoing issue.

Freezing temperatures caused a water pipe to break in the Wedgewood area last month. Since then the residents said they’ve been without water and have no one to help them fix it.

Robbie Hurst has lived in Wedgewood for more than 40 years. She said there have always been problems.

“It’s been an ongoing situation, we’ve asked for help many many times and we either get blown off by saying yeah we’re going to do something and then they never do,” said Hurst.

People living in the neighborhood said they’ve been buying water and going to the homes of friends and family to shower.

Residents said they have reached out to both the city of Lawton and Comanche county but neither will fix the pipe or any other water issues.

Margarita Lara has lived here for 15 years and said she doesn’t know where to turn to.

“I don’t understand why we pay city taxes, we pay county taxes here. they’re not wanting to come in because they say it’s private,” said Lara.

Lara said the people who started the homeowners association have been dead for over 50 years.

She hopes there’s something someone can do for them.

“The county commissioner can help us, we are county, quit ignoring us, we have elderly people out here,” she said.

The Director of Public Utilities for the city of Lawton, Rusty Whisenhunt said there is nothing the City can do.

“The Wedgewood area right there is basically encompassed by the City of Lawton but it is not within the city limits of the City of Lawton, so its basically outside of the city limits, and all the line within that addition are private owned by the association of the housing addition,” said Whisenhunt.

“We have to see this but it’s basically a private system and the responsibility of the repair lies with the association there,” he said.

Residents also said they’ve had flooding and road issues in the neighborhood.

