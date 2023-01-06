Despite Some Clouds, South Winds Bring Warm Winter Temperatures Today

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! There are a few sprinkles showing up on radar this morning, though don’t expect much in the way of rain today as any precipitation (as little as it is) will clear out later this morning. Mostly-to-partly cloudy skies will limit sun exposure today, eventually clearing out as we approach sunset. Even with the clouds, temperatures will be much warmer today, topping out in the upper 60s and low 70s. This will be due to southerly winds at 10-15 mph, with wind gusts up to 20-25 mph.

We will be witness to nearly cloudless skies once the sun goes down, which will make for excellent viewing conditions if you want to see tonight’s full moon. Temperatures will fall back down to the mid 30s with winds shifting out of the south-to-north at 5-15 mph as a result of a sweeping cold front moving through overnight. Some areas could see a brief increase in winds gusts up to 20 mph when the front passes by.

Following the cold front, we will see a dry, sunny, and mild weather pattern, setting us up to experience yet again another fantastic weekend. Tons of sunshine with few clouds on Saturday and Sunday as temperatures on both days will range between the mid/upper 50s & low 60s.

Another jump-up in temperatures is expected on Monday as we will warm back into the mid 60s, increasing slightly over the next couple days into the upper 60s on Wednesday. Our next significant upper-level system will move through the Southern Plains during the middle of next week, bringing breezy northerly winds and the possibility of our next round of rain on Thursday. We’ll iron out the exact details early next week.

