Furry Friend Friday: Italian Greyhound Mix

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s Furry Friend Friday, so 7News visited with Roy Rodrick, the Lawton Animal Welfare Superintendent, to visit this week’s adoptable pet.

Rodrick introduced the 7News team to Minnie, an 8-month-old Italian Greyhound mix, who was an owner release to the animal welfare. She will be available for adoption beginning Saturday, January 7. Minnie is friendly, loves people, and had no hesitations saying hi to 7News employees behind the scenes!

Lawton Animal Welfare will also host its Two Hearts Adoption event this weekend. All adoptions during this event are $20! It will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 7.

Additionally, they still have a guinea pig, gerbils, and barn cats available for adoption.

For more information about Lawton Animal Welfare, you can visit their Facebook page here.

