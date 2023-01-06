Expert Connections
Lawton doctor charged with animal cruelty

Daniel Garrison is facing one animal cruelty charge after allegedly killing a dog in December.
By Jarred Burk and Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton doctor is facing animal cruelty charges for allegedly killing a dog.

36-year-old Daniel Moses Garrison is facing one felony count of cruelty to animals.

According to court documents, in mid-December, two men working in west Lawton said they heard what sounded like a dog being struck by an object, and a young girl screaming and crying.

They told investigators it went on for about 10 to 20 minutes and shortly after, those same workers said they saw a man, dressed in medical scrubs, holding a small dog by its neck before throwing it.

The workers later found a small black dog, dead.

The workers also allegedly recorded the incident and gave the video to investigators.

Court documents allege, when investigators showed Garrison the video, he replied “it’s a person that looks like me.”

Investigators also said, when they asked Garrison about the girl crying, he replied saying his daughter wasn’t with him.

Garrison is out of jail on a $2,500 bond. His first court hearing is set for March 20th.

If convicted, he faces a five year prison sentence, a fine up to $5,000, or both.

