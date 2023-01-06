Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Lawton man faces 35 years for child sex crimes, witness tampering

Justin Eli Muncy, 46, was arrested in April of last year and pleaded guilty in Federal Court on...
Justin Eli Muncy, 46, was arrested in April of last year and pleaded guilty in Federal Court on charges of attempted enticement of a minor, production of child porn, and two counts of tampering with a witness.(KSWO)
By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man may spend the next 35 years of his life in prison for child sex crimes and witness tampering.

Justin Eli Muncy, 46, was arrested in April of last year and pleaded guilty in Federal Court on charges of attempted enticement of a minor, production of child porn, and two counts of tampering with a witness.

Muncy was already a convicted sex offender when he committed the crimes.

According to Federal Court documents, Muncy thought he was talking with a 14-year-old and attempted to get the minor to engage in sexual activity.

However, the alleged 14-year-old was an undercover police officer.

Additionally, Muncy also admitted to coercing a 12-year-old to take and send explicit photos to him.

Once Muncy learned of the pending state arrest warrant, he hid his cell phone in the crawlspace at his home.

After his arrest, he wrote several handwritten notes from the Tulsa County Jail requesting a witness wipe his cell phone data, or plant it at another person’s home, in order to falsely implicate them.

Lastly, he instructed the witness to lie during court proceedings.

Stipulations in the plea agreement call for Muncy to serve 35 years in prison, however, a federal Judge will determine his official prison sentence at a later date.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton Police Detectives need your help in identifying the individual in the photographs. She...
Crime Stoppers releases pics of ‘person of interest’ in recent Lawton homicide
LPD is looking for a dark color truck involved in a hit and run
LPD looking for vehicle involved in hit and run
Freezing temperatures caused a water pipe to break in the Wedgewood area last month. Since then...
Comanche County residents speak out on water issues
Police say the manner of death can not be released at this time and there are no suspects, but...
UPDATE: LPD identifies victim found dead over weekend
Enrollment at Gabriel’s House, which is an after-school program in Duncan, has skyrocketed....
Gabriel’s House growing into its own building

Latest News

Daniel Garrison is facing one animal cruelty charge after allegedly killing a dog in December.
Lawton doctor charged with animal cruelty
¡Eche un vistazo a Telemundo Texoma para hoy, con historias locales para residentes de habla...
Telemundo Texoma: ¡Los naufragios causan estragos en todo el suroeste de Oklahoma!
Telemundo Texoma: ¡Los naufragios causan estragos en todo el suroeste de Oklahoma!
New portal helps track OK school COVID relief usage