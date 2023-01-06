Lawton man faces 35 years for child sex crimes, witness tampering

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man may spend the next 35 years of his life in prison for child sex crimes and witness tampering.

Justin Eli Muncy, 46, was arrested in April of last year and pleaded guilty in Federal Court on charges of attempted enticement of a minor, production of child porn, and two counts of tampering with a witness.

Muncy was already a convicted sex offender when he committed the crimes.

According to Federal Court documents, Muncy thought he was talking with a 14-year-old and attempted to get the minor to engage in sexual activity.

However, the alleged 14-year-old was an undercover police officer.

Additionally, Muncy also admitted to coercing a 12-year-old to take and send explicit photos to him.

Once Muncy learned of the pending state arrest warrant, he hid his cell phone in the crawlspace at his home.

After his arrest, he wrote several handwritten notes from the Tulsa County Jail requesting a witness wipe his cell phone data, or plant it at another person’s home, in order to falsely implicate them.

Lastly, he instructed the witness to lie during court proceedings.

Stipulations in the plea agreement call for Muncy to serve 35 years in prison, however, a federal Judge will determine his official prison sentence at a later date.

