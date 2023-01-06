Expert Connections
LPS students compete in cardboard races

By Jarred Burk and Cade Taylor
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Public Schools hosted their 2nd Annual Cardboard Race earlier Friday.

They happened at Fort Sill’s Rinehart Fitness Center and consisted of Elementary Makerspace students.

The LPS students were tasked with constructing raceable boats with only cardboard and duct tape.

There were also different challenges, one being an aesthetic design challenge with the theme “mythological creatures.”

The technology trainer and Make Your Space Coordinator for Lawton Public Schools said the children’s camaraderie is her favorite part about hosting the event.

“Everything that we do is for the kids,” Doris Biegler said. “For them to learn and enjoy learning. You know, lets learn about how to problem solve, how to think outside the box, because those are the skills they’re going to use when they get out of school. When they really succeed at something, they worked really hard, they learned a lot, and even if they don’t win, if their boat makes it, their team worked, they’re cheering each other on. So, it’s the camaraderie and the kids getting excited, that’s what I love about it.”

