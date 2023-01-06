New portal helps track OK school COVID relief usage

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - On Jan. 6, Superintendent of Public Information Joy Hofmeister announced the launch of a new online portal which will help Oklahomans track how school districts are utilizing federal COVID relief funds.

According to a press release from the OSDE, the department and public school districts have spent approximately 58 percent of the $2.3 billion the U.S. Department of Education has issued to the state of Oklahoma.

“We’re very proud of our highly successful distribution of federal relief funds in Oklahoma,” Hofmeister said. “The timely and appropriate expenditure of these dollars is critical to help Oklahoma families and educators. Otherwise, the funds would have to be returned without benefit to Oklahomans. This portal makes it convenient for people to review where those dollars have gone and are going.”

The portal allows access to all school districts and breaks down spending categories to show where the money is being spent for aide. You can review the exact amount used in specific areas including, Administration, Instruction, District Operations, etc.

As of now, $114.8 million has been used of ESSER I funds; as well as $560.5 million of ESSER II funds and $505.50 million has been spent out of almost $1.5 billion distributed in ESSER III.

Deadlines for spending the remaining funding are Sept. 30, 2023 for ESSER II and Sept. 30, 2024 for ESSER III

Visit readtogether.sde.ok.gov for additional information on ESSER funding in Oklahoma.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.