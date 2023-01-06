Soaring Into the 70s Tomorrow | 1/5PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - While most of today saw mostly sunny skies, clouds are starting to increase out west. We’re looking at mostly cloudy conditions overnight and as a result temperatures by daybreak tomorrow will only drop into the upper 30s to low 40s. (A big difference compared to the 20s we saw this morning!) A few sprinkles are possible late tonight and tomorrow morning. Clouds will somewhat clear throughout the day and through the afternoon we’ll see partly cloudy skies. Highs will warm into the upper 60s to low 70s. Remember, the average normal high temperature for early January is 53 degrees. Look for south winds tomorrow at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts into the mid 20s.

A cold front is expected to move across Texoma Friday night. The weakness of the front will keep temperatures somewhat near average for Saturday and Sunday. Saturday afternoons highs will only rise into the upper 50s to low 60s. Partly cloudy skies and north winds at 10 to 15mph. Highs on Sunday will rise into the mid-50s under mostly sunny skies. Light south winds at 5 to 15mph.

Another warm-up and above-average temperatures continue with highs rising into the low 60s Monday to upper 60s Wednesday! A bigger (more potent) system will move across the Plains late Wednesday into Thursday that will bring all locations strong north winds and possibly rain chances. We’ll iron out the exact details early next week.

Have a great Friday! -LW

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.