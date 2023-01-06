Expert Connections
UPDATE: Crime Stoppers says ‘person of interest’ has been identified

Lawton Police Detectives need your help in identifying the individual in the photographs. She...
Lawton Police Detectives need your help in identifying the individual in the photographs. She is a person of interest in the homicide of Shane Chockpoyah.(Crime Stoppers)
By Jarred Burk
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma says a woman who was described as a “person of interest” in the death of Shane Chockpoyah has been identified.

On Thursday, the organization posted five pictures of a woman entering a Lawton gas station and asked the community for help in identifying her.

PREVIOUS STORY | UPDATE: LPD identifies victim found dead over weekend

They said in an update on social media that the community had delivered multiple tips which led to her identification.

No other information on the case has been released.

