UPDATE: Crime Stoppers says ‘person of interest’ has been identified

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma says a woman who was described as a “person of interest” in the death of Shane Chockpoyah has been identified.

On Thursday, the organization posted five pictures of a woman entering a Lawton gas station and asked the community for help in identifying her.

They said in an update on social media that the community had delivered multiple tips which led to her identification.

No other information on the case has been released.

