UPDATE: LPD says driver in deadly August wreck was under the influence of alcohol, drugs

Mason Mulvany has been arrested in connection to the fatal August 27th wreck which killed 62 year old Jennie Mangold.(KSWO)
Mason Mulvany has been arrested in connection to the fatal August 27th wreck which killed 62 year old Jennie Mangold.(KSWO)
By Jarred Burk
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has released a new update in a deadly wreck which happened in August of 2022.

Mason Mulvany, 18, the driver of a vehicle which struck and killed 62-year-old Jennie Mangold at the intersection of NE Flower Mound and Cache Road was under the influence of alcohol and THC at the time of the crash.

Mulvany has been charged with first degree manslaughter in the crash.

Court documents say Lawton police recovered the Electronic Data Recorder from Mulvany’s mangled car.

With the assistance of Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the EDR showed Mulvany was going the max possible speed that could be read -- 78 miles per hour, and that the car was in full throttle with no brakes applied at the time of the crash.

With that information, and his speedometer reportedly being stuck at 108 miles per hour, investigators believe that is indicative of his speed based off the impact.

The resulting crash was enough to tear Mangold’s car into two, with the gas tank on one half exploding, causing a grassfire nearby.

Mulvaney and two of his passengers also suffered severe injuries.

