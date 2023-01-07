Above Average Temperatures This Weekend | 1/7 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A cold front has moved across the Texoma region overnight. In the wake of this front, high temperatures in the area will be more seasonable in the mid 50s for most. The day will start with mostly sunny skies, but there will be increasing cloud coverage later in the afternoon. Winds will stay out of the north at 10 to 15 mph with some gust into the mid 20s. Overnight Saturday into Sunday the temperatures will drop to a low of 28. Sunday will have high temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s with mostly sunny skies. Light north to south winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday we will see another warm-up in temperatures into the mid 60s. A weak front later on Monday will shift winds from south to north with winds of 10 to 15 mph. Tuesdays temperatures will drop into the lower 60s for most the region. Tuesday will have mostly sunny skies with winds shifting north to south of 5 to 15 mph.

Wednesday will have some pre-frontal warming present with temperatures rising into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds will come from the southwest of 10 to 20 mph. There is also a 10% chance of rain in the area on Wednesday. An area of low pressure will move into the Plains late Wednesday into Thursday morning and bring a cold front through the region. Thursday will see the temperatures drop into the mid to upper 50s. The cold front will bring gusty winds of 15 to 20 mph from the northwest. Thursday has a 10% chance of rain, but most models show the rain staying east of Texoma. We will keep you updated as more model data comes in.

