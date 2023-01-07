Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Authorities searching for Arizona man who shot police sergeant

Police are looking for 37-year-old Kenneth Hearne in connection to the shooting of a Scottsdale...
Police are looking for 37-year-old Kenneth Hearne in connection to the shooting of a Scottsdale police sergeant who was serving a warrant at an apartment in downtown Phoenix.(Courtesy of the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By Amanda Alvarado and Alexis Cortez
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 8:00 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/KTVK/Gray News) - Police are looking for Kenneth Hearne, 37, who allegedly shot a police sergeant in Phoenix Friday nigh, KPHO reports.

Police say Hearne is “armed and dangerous” and wanted for a number of charges.

Scottsdale Police Chief Jeff Walther says authorities were serving a warrant when the shooting occurred.

Authorities went inside the apartment and found a woman and a child. The woman and child were taken out of the apartment when authorities say Hearne was standing down the hallway, ran to another room and began shooting at them. One officer shot back, but it is unknown if Hearne was hit.

Investigators say Hearne jumped over a second-story balcony and took off.

The police sergeant is in the hospital and is expected to recover.

“We ask that you ask yourself the question of when did it become OK and recognize that it’s never going to be OK,” Walthers said of the incident.

Copyright 2023 KPHO/KTVK via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mason Mulvany has been arrested in connection to the fatal August 27th wreck which killed 62...
UPDATE: LPD says driver in deadly August wreck was under the influence of alcohol, drugs
Daniel Garrison is facing one animal cruelty charge after allegedly killing a dog in December.
Lawton doctor charged with animal cruelty
Lawton Police Detectives need your help in identifying the individual in the photographs. She...
UPDATE: Crime Stoppers says ‘person of interest’ has been identified
Justin Eli Muncy, 46, was arrested in April of last year and pleaded guilty in Federal Court on...
Lawton man faces 35 years for child sex crimes, witness tampering
Lawton Police Detectives need your help in identifying the individual in the photographs. She...
Crime Stoppers releases pics of ‘person of interest’ in recent Lawton homicide

Latest News

First Alert Forecast 1/7 AM
Above Average Temperatures This Weekend | 1/7 AM
Workers clean rubbles after Ukrainian rocket strike in Makiivka, in Russian-controlled Donetsk...
Ukraine hails U.S. military aid as cease-fire said to falter
A homeless center in El Paso is accusing border patrol agents of using "excessive force."
VIDEO: Migrant slammed to ground by border patrol agent
A homeless center in El Paso is accusing border patrol agents of using "excessive force."
Migrant slammed to ground by border patrol agents