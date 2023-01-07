A Somewhat Seasonable Weekend | 1/6PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A cold front is expected to move across Texoma Friday night. The weakness of the front will keep temperatures somewhat near average for Saturday and Sunday. Saturday afternoons highs will only rise into the mid to upper 50s for most. Some isolated locations may reach the low 60s. Clouds will gradually increase throughout the day. North winds at 10 to 15mph with gusts into the mid 20s. Highs on Sunday will rise into the upper 50s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Light north to south winds at 5 to 15mph.

Another warm-up and above-average temperatures continue with highs rising into the mid 60s Monday. A weak front will move in during the afternoon on Monday. This front will shift winds to the north at 10 to 15mph. Highs will slightly drop into the upper 50s to low 60s for Tuesday. For Tuesday, mostly sunny conditions and light south winds.

Pre-frontal warming will soar high temperatures into the upper 60s to low 70s for Wednesday. Southwest winds at 10 to 15mph. An area of low pressure and a cold front will develop earlier in the week. It’s on track to move across the Plains late Wednesday into Thursday morning. The front is looking to near I-44 by 9PM Wednesday evening. As it does, winds will be out of the west but eventually northwest that will bring all locations gusts up to 40mph. Sustained winds at 20 to 30mph. Unfortunately, given current weather trends, it looks like most of Texoma will miss out on beneficial rain. We’ll iron out the specifics over the next few days.

