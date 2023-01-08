Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

2 adults, 3 kids dead in suspected murder-suicide in NC

Police are investigating after they found the bodies of two adults and three children in a home...
Police are investigating after they found the bodies of two adults and three children in a home in High Point, North Carolina.(Source: WXII via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 12:36 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGH POINT, N.C. (CNN) - Police in North Carolina are investigating a suspected murder-suicide that claimed five lives, including those of three children.

Officers were called Saturday morning to a home in High Point after reports of people screaming for help.

When police arrived, they encountered a man and woman who said they needed help. Moments later, officers entered a home and found the bodies of two adults and three children.

Officers are currently investigating the case as a murder-suicide. They say there’s no ongoing threat to the community.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Garrison is facing one animal cruelty charge after allegedly killing a dog in December.
Lawton doctor charged with animal cruelty
Mason Mulvany has been arrested in connection to the fatal August 27th wreck which killed 62...
UPDATE: LPD says driver in deadly August wreck was under the influence of alcohol, drugs
Lawton Police Detectives need your help in identifying the individual in the photographs. She...
UPDATE: Crime Stoppers says ‘person of interest’ has been identified
Justin Eli Muncy, 46, was arrested in April of last year and pleaded guilty in Federal Court on...
Lawton man faces 35 years for child sex crimes, witness tampering
Lawton Police Detectives need your help in identifying the individual in the photographs. She...
Crime Stoppers releases pics of ‘person of interest’ in recent Lawton homicide

Latest News

Republican Kevin McCarthy was elected House speaker on a historic post-midnight 15th ballot,...
House members sworn in after McCarthy wins speaker vote
Police say the 12-year-old girl woke up her parents and told them she stabbed her younger...
Girl, 12, accused of fatally stabbing 9-year-old brother
All the money raised went towards clothing and equipment for the department.
Pecan Creek volunteer fire department hosts annual ‘Fire and Ice’ golf tournament
First Alert Forecast 1/7 PM
Warming Trend To Start Off The New Week | 1/7 PM