Pet of The Week

Class of four year olds become published authors

A group of four year olds from MIGHT published their own book.
By Seth Marsicano
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One class from MIGHT Community Development and Resource Center has published their own book.

Ernika Todd, a teacher at MIGHT, gathered her class of four-year-olds and put together a book as a group over the span of a couple of weeks.

Todd stated, “So I asked everyday, them questions about the things we would do, and they started just spitting out all kinds of ideas, and I was just jotting them down”.

With the green light to write another, they hope to have it done in April.

“It helped the classroom be more settled,” said one of the Foster Grandparents Dorothy Mitchell. “It’s giving them structure, it’s giving them something to look forward to. With kids starting out so young, it puts little ideas in their heads.”

You can find their book here.

