Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Pecan Creek volunteer fire department hosts annual ‘Fire and Ice’ golf tournament

Pecan Creek's Volunteer fire department held its 5th annual Fire and Ice golf tournament which helps raise funds for the department.
By Destany Fuller
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 11:46 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Pecan Creek volunteer fire department held its fifth annual Fire and Ice golf tournament Saturday.

The tournament took place at the Lawton Municipal Golf Course and is meant to help raise funds for the department for things like clothing and equipment. 20 teams signed up to participate.

The department’s director, Joe English said he hopes more people will participate in the future.

“Even with as cold and windy, these guys have been signing up for over a month wanting to get out here and play,” English said. “One of these days I hope to see it up to 40 or 50 people.”

English also said participants received cooked beans and cornbread to keep them warm afterwards.

Tournament winners received prizes as well. The first place winner received a cash prize and second place won a free Texas Roadhouse meal.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Garrison is facing one animal cruelty charge after allegedly killing a dog in December.
Lawton doctor charged with animal cruelty
Mason Mulvany has been arrested in connection to the fatal August 27th wreck which killed 62...
UPDATE: LPD says driver in deadly August wreck was under the influence of alcohol, drugs
Lawton Police Detectives need your help in identifying the individual in the photographs. She...
UPDATE: Crime Stoppers says ‘person of interest’ has been identified
Justin Eli Muncy, 46, was arrested in April of last year and pleaded guilty in Federal Court on...
Lawton man faces 35 years for child sex crimes, witness tampering
Lawton Police Detectives need your help in identifying the individual in the photographs. She...
Crime Stoppers releases pics of ‘person of interest’ in recent Lawton homicide

Latest News

First Alert Forecast 1/7 PM
Warming Trend To Start Off The New Week | 1/7 PM
First Alert Forecast 1/7 PM
First Alert Forecast 1/7 PM
First Alert Forecast 1/7 AM
Above Average Temperatures This Weekend | 1/7 AM
Somewhat near average temperatures expected over the weekend
A Somewhat Seasonable Weekend | 1/6PM