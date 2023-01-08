Pecan Creek volunteer fire department hosts annual ‘Fire and Ice’ golf tournament

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Pecan Creek volunteer fire department held its fifth annual Fire and Ice golf tournament Saturday.

The tournament took place at the Lawton Municipal Golf Course and is meant to help raise funds for the department for things like clothing and equipment. 20 teams signed up to participate.

The department’s director, Joe English said he hopes more people will participate in the future.

“Even with as cold and windy, these guys have been signing up for over a month wanting to get out here and play,” English said. “One of these days I hope to see it up to 40 or 50 people.”

English also said participants received cooked beans and cornbread to keep them warm afterwards.

Tournament winners received prizes as well. The first place winner received a cash prize and second place won a free Texas Roadhouse meal.

