Warming Trend To Start Off The New Week | 1/7 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Tonight, the mostly cloudy sky coverage will rescind as we approach midnight, with skies becoming clear during the early morning hours. Temperatures as a result will fall back down to the freezing mark in the low 30s and upper 20s. Winds will be light out of the north at 5-10 mph.

To end off the weekend, we will kick off a warming trend that will see the return of well above-average temperatures next week. For Sunday though, daytime highs will only top out in the upper 50s with light winds shifting out of the south at 5-10 mph. Expect tons of sunshine throughout the day tomorrow.

We will jump back into the 60s on Monday and Tuesday, eventually climbing into the 70s on Wednesday due to pre-frontal warming. A cold front with an associated low-pressure system will swing through Texoma late Wednesday into Thursday morning. As the front pushes through, light rain showers could pop-out ahead of it, but current guidance models are keeping most, if not all, of the precipitation regulated to Eastern and Northern Oklahoma, meaning that we will look to miss out on beneficial rain. Temperatures will cool back down to the 50s with breezy winds out of the north at 15-25 mph, with wind gusts as high as 40 mph. A return to more seasonal temperatures is forecasted for late next week in the wake of the front.

