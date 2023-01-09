Cameron Campus Ministry to hold 39th Annual Holiday Celebration for MLK Jr. Day

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For Martin Luther King Junior Day, the Cameron Campus Ministry will host its 39th Annual Holiday Celebration, consisting of a panel discussion and celebration banquet.

7News spoke with Doctor Willie B. Smith, the Pastor of Bethlehem Baptist Church, and Rev. Phil Jones, a Cameron Campus Ministry MLK Committee member, about special guests, discussion topics, and more.

“Ending the Cycle of Poverty and Racial Injustice” is the panel discussion and celebration banquet theme.

The discussion will begin at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, January 16, in the Ross Hall auditorium at Cameron University. It is free and open to the public. There will be an array of panelists, from local figures to the special guest speaker, retired Lt. General Russel L. Honore.

The banquet will begin at 6:30 p.m., following the discussion, in the McCasland Ballroom at Cameron University. General admission tickets will cost $50 for the public and $26 for Cameron University students. They will also honor a few local citizens during the event with a humanitarian award.

Both Smith and Jones are excited about the event because while they’ve been able to host virtually in years past, this will be the first in-person gathering since the pandemic.

For more information about the panel and banquet, you can visit the Cameron Campus Ministry Facebook page here.

