Former Marlow Band director to serve 18 months for sexual battery

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Former Marlow Band director William Joseph Daniel, 46, has been sentenced to serve 18 months in federal prison for sexual battery, according to a U.S. Department of Justice press release.

On July 8, Daniel pleaded guilty to sexual battery and was indicted on two counts by a federal grand jury for improper sexual incidents with a student, which occurred on Feb. 1 and May 12 while he was employed with the Marlow Public School System.

He was sentenced to serve 18 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge David L. Russell on Jan. 6. Following his release, Daniel has been ordered to serve 3 years of supervised release and register as a sex offender.

Daniel is currently in federal custody.

