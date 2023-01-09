Expert Connections
Former Marlow Band director to serve 18 months for sexual battery

By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Former Marlow Band director William Joseph Daniel, 46, has been sentenced to serve 18 months in federal prison for sexual battery, according to a U.S. Department of Justice press release.

Previous Story | Federal rape charges filed against former Marlow band teacher

On July 8, Daniel pleaded guilty to sexual battery and was indicted on two counts by a federal grand jury for improper sexual incidents with a student, which occurred on Feb. 1 and May 12 while he was employed with the Marlow Public School System.

Previous Story | Former Marlow band teacher pleads guilty to sexual battery charge

He was sentenced to serve 18 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge David L. Russell on Jan. 6. Following his release, Daniel has been ordered to serve 3 years of supervised release and register as a sex offender.

Daniel is currently in federal custody.

