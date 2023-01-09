Expert Connections
Inauguration held for Gov. Stitt’s second term

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt formally began his second term on Monday with his Inauguration Ceremony at the State Capitol.
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt formally began his second term on Monday with an Inauguration Ceremony at the State Capitol.

Governor Stitt was officially elected for the second term back in November, beating out his Democratic opponent Joy Hofmeister.

Speaking during the ceremony, Governor Stitt looked back on his first term’s accomplishments while looking ahead to the future.

“It’s time to keep moving forward with big ideas. And to get them across the finish line, for today’s children, as well as the next generation. Because I believe what you dream about, what you think about and what you work for, it’s gonna happen. You’re either green and growing or ripe and rotten, and Oklahomans voted to keep growing,” said Gov. Stitt.

Among other officials sworn in at the ceremony were State Superintendent Ryan Walters, State Treasurer Todd Russ, and Attorney General Gentner Drummond.

