WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 wanted to take a moment to send our condolences to our friends and colleagues at KFDX and KJTL on the passing of their news director, Adam Bradshaw.

Bradshaw was 62 years old. He started his career in news back in 1982 in Illinois.

He first became news director at KFDX in 2018.

