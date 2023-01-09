Kiowa Co. Election Board reminds residents to request absentee ballots

Expert Connections
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KIOWA CO., Okla. (KSWO) - Kiowa County residents interested in voting by absentee ballot in 2023 should take the time to apply now, according to County Election Board Secretary Terri Meinert.

Did you know requested absentee ballots can be used for a full year, not just for specific elections?

According to a press release from the Kiowa County Election Board, a registered voter may request an absentee ballot for a special election or the entire calendar year, with no excuses needed and numerous ways to apply.

“For many voters, the easiest way to apply is online through the State Election Board’s OK Voter Portal. Voters can also fill out an application at the County Election Board or simply write us a letter,” said Meinert.

Meinert encourages physically incapacitated voters, those in nursing homes, and those who care for a person who cannot be left unattended to mention their restrictions in their request. She said this will help to activate special procedures which make “voting and returning ballots easier.”

If you choose to write a letter, it must contain the following information:

  • Your name, residential address, and signature
  • Name of the school district in which you reside
  • Name of your city (if you reside in city limits)
  • Address where you want your ballots mailed
  • Type of election
  • List of elections for which you are requesting absentee ballots (you may only request ballots for elections in which you are eligible to vote)

To request absentee ballots on the OK Voter Portal, click here.

To download a paper application on the State Election Board website, click here.

For more information on absentee voting, contact the Kiowa County Election Board at (580) 726-2509 or email Kiowacounty@elections.ok.gov

