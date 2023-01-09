Lawton AMBUCs chapter celebrates 70 years of operation

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton AMBUC’s chapter celebrated its 70th anniversary.

The chapter celebrated its 70th year of operation with none other than a 70s themed party at Apache Casino. Guests were encouraged to wear bell-bottoms and leisure suits to fit the occasion.

The chapter is known for giving out items like ramps and AmTrykes at no cost to assist those who may have issues with mobility or getting around on their own.

The chapter’s president Taren Cabelka said the events success came from involvement from some of the higher seated people within the foundation.

”Our Local Lawton Chapter is part of the national AMBUC’s which covers the whole nation,” said Cabelka. “So to make our event successful really required making sure the CEO is here tonight and our president over AMBUCs.”

Since the organization was charted in 1953 Cabelka say, they’ve given out nearly 700 ramps and 300 AmTrykes.

