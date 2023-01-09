Lawton home developer inducted as Oklahoma Builders Association President

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Here is a little good news for your Monday morning, a Lawton home developer and builder was named President of the Oklahoma Builders Association on Friday, according to a press release.

Ron Nance, owner of the Oaks Development Company in Lawton, was inducted as the 2023 OkHBA President during the organization’s annual installation banquet in Oklahoma City.

The OkHBA is also celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, honoring Nance’s passion for raising Bison as part of the theme for this year’s banquet, denim and diamonds. Nance keeps an award-winning herd of black bison north of the Oaks development at 67th and Lee Blvd.

During his opening remarks, past President and current Chairman of the State Representatives of the National Association of Home Builders Kurt Dinnes described Nance as a “humble leader, a quality rarely found today” and a well-suited leader for the position.

Throughout his career, Nance has served as Chairman of the Lawton Economic Development Corporation, Lawton City Councilman, President of the Lawton Home Builders Association, Oklahoma Bison Association President and Director of the National Bison Association. He has also participated on numerous boards including Southwestern Medical Center, Lawton Airport Authority, First National Bank advisory board, and the Lawton Board of Realtors.

During his acceptance, Nance said he loves building homes because owning a home is the American dream and allows families to make lasting memories while breaking bread with the ones they love!

