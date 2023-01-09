Lawton NAACP branch hosts annual Jubilee Observance

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton’s NAACP branch held its annual NAACP Jubilee Observance Service. Tt’s an annual event to celebrate the day President Lincoln freed enslaved people.

New officers were elected for the chapter. There was a guest speaker as well as an opportunity for voter registration, one young woman even registered as a first time voter.

The chapter’s president Sherene Williams said her goal is for the NAACP to represent individuals who may not be able to represent themselves.

“If anyone, their civil rights are being violated.. say for instance they’re not mentally able to represent themselves, they’ve gotten in some kind of legal situation.. they can come to the NAACP and ask for our assistance,” Williams said.

Williams also said the NAACP is for every race, not just African Americans. She asks the community to come out, to celebrate the organizations founder’s day on February 12.

