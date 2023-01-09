Expert Connections
LPD looks to identify two suspects in ring of vehicle burglaries

According to Crime Stoppers of SW Oklahoma Facebook post, the suspects are accused of...
According to Crime Stoppers of SW Oklahoma Facebook post, the suspects are accused of burglarizing vehicles in the 2500 block of NW Atlanta in the early morning hours of Jan. 8.(KSWO)
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police Department and Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma are currently searching for two suspects in connection to a ring of vehicle burglaries in Lawton, and they need your help!

According to Crime Stoppers of SW Oklahoma Facebook post, the suspects are accused of burglarizing vehicles in the 2500 block of NW Atlanta in the early morning hours of Jan. 8.

If you have any information about the thefts or the two suspects, please call Crime Stoppers at 355-INFO or submit an anonymous tip here.

