OKC Thunder gives family grocery shopping spree

By Marilyn Cater and Destany Fuller
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma partnered up with Homeland and the Oklahoma City Thunder to help provide a family with groceries.

Wayne Smith is a single father of two. His family was selected to receive the shopping spree through the Pitts Recreation Center in Oklahoma City.

Thunder player Lindy Waters III assisted the family of three on a Homeland shopping spree. He said he enjoys being part of making a difference in someone’s life..

“ [It] helps me understand gratitude,” Waters said. “Knowing that just giving back to families that need it and the community as a whole, it has a big impact for everyone around us.”

With Waters’ help, the Smith family filled their cart with $500 worth of groceries and were also given an additional $500 Homeland gift card for future grocery trips.

Smith said he never thought this could happen to him.

“There’s plenty people out there that need more help too, so thank you guys,” Smith said. “I’m speechless.”

Smith also said this means a lot to his family. He hopes the organizations never stop helping those in need.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

