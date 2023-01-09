Patterson Center holding weekly Tai Chi classes in partnership with the Lawton Public Library

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On Monday, January 9, around 25 people attended the first Tai Chi class held at the Patterson Center.

The Lawton Public Library partnered with the Oklahoma Healthy Aging Initiative, a statewide network through the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center designed for seniors and their loved ones, to hold weekly classes for six weeks.

The instructor, Tarin Clark, who works alongside the Oklahoma Healthy Aging Initiative, says giving people a support system and outlet for healthier living is essential.

“Seeing people prioritize their health and establishing that relationship as being that person for them along their health journey is the most important thing for me because I went through that myself, as far as losing a bunch of weight and having that good support system. If I can be that for somebody, that’s what makes my whole year. Just being part of that is awesome,” Clark said.

The class teaches participants ways to improve the body, mind, and spirit through slow, continuous movements. It does not matter how strong, active, or flexible one is because Tai Chi is designed for people at all levels of health. While the class targets seniors, it is open to anyone.

If you’re interested in learning Tai Chi, classes are held at 11 in the morning weekly on Mondays and Wednesdays at the Patterson Center at 4 NE Arlington Drive. The classes are scheduled to run until February 15.

The class is free, but space is limited, so registration is required.

To register, you can call (405) 271-2290 or email tarin-clark@ouhsc.edu.

