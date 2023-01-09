Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Patterson Center holding weekly Tai Chi classes in partnership with the Lawton Public Library

By Cade Taylor
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On Monday, January 9, around 25 people attended the first Tai Chi class held at the Patterson Center.

The Lawton Public Library partnered with the Oklahoma Healthy Aging Initiative, a statewide network through the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center designed for seniors and their loved ones, to hold weekly classes for six weeks.

The instructor, Tarin Clark, who works alongside the Oklahoma Healthy Aging Initiative, says giving people a support system and outlet for healthier living is essential.

“Seeing people prioritize their health and establishing that relationship as being that person for them along their health journey is the most important thing for me because I went through that myself, as far as losing a bunch of weight and having that good support system. If I can be that for somebody, that’s what makes my whole year. Just being part of that is awesome,” Clark said.

The class teaches participants ways to improve the body, mind, and spirit through slow, continuous movements. It does not matter how strong, active, or flexible one is because Tai Chi is designed for people at all levels of health. While the class targets seniors, it is open to anyone.

If you’re interested in learning Tai Chi, classes are held at 11 in the morning weekly on Mondays and Wednesdays at the Patterson Center at 4 NE Arlington Drive. The classes are scheduled to run until February 15.

The class is free, but space is limited, so registration is required.

To register, you can call (405) 271-2290 or email tarin-clark@ouhsc.edu.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Garrison is facing one animal cruelty charge after allegedly killing a dog in December.
Lawton doctor charged with animal cruelty
First Alert Forecast 1/7 PM
Warming Trend To Start Off The New Week | 1/7 PM
Lawton Police Detectives need your help in identifying the individual in the photographs. She...
UPDATE: Crime Stoppers says ‘person of interest’ has been identified
Indianapolis has reportedly turned down a request to host this year's AFC championship game.
Report: Indianapolis turns down NFL request to host to AFC championship game
First Alert Forecast 1/9 AM
Warm Winter Weather Continues | 1/9 AM

Latest News

The chapter is known for giving out items like ramps and AmTrykes at no cost to assist people...
Lawton AMBUCs chapter celebrates 70 years of operation
The chapter is known for giving out items like ramps and AmTrykes at no cost to assist people...
AMBUCs 70th Anny
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt formally began his second term on Monday with his Inauguration...
Inauguration held for Gov. Stitt’s second term
Cameron Campus Ministry’s to hold 39th Annual Holiday Celebration for MLK Day Interview
Cameron Campus Ministry to hold 39th Annual Holiday Celebration for MLK Jr. Day