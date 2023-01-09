Sunshine Tomorrow and Cold Front Wednesday Night | 1-8 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Overnight tonight cloud coverage will slowly build in the Texoma region with light winds of 5 to 15 mph out of the SW. Tomorrow morning temperatures will be mid to upper 30s. Partly cloudy skies early in the day, but by noon there will be mostly sunny skies. The high temperatures for tomorrow will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Tuesday will have a high temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s with cloud coverage increasing throughout the day. Wednesday will have partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the low to upper 70s. Southwest winds of 10 to 20 mph winds are expected Wednesday evening, with gust into the 30s. A cold front rolls through Wednesday night into Thursday morning bring temperatures back to more seasonable with highs in the 50s on Thursday. The cold front will also bring wind gust of 40 to 50 mph overnight Wednesday into Thursday during the day.

Friday high temperatures will be in the 50s with light 5 to 10 mph winds out of the south. Skies on Friday will be filled with lots of sunshine. The weekend will see a warm up back into the 60s with south winds of 10 to 20 mph. Saturday will start mostly sunny, but skies will quickly turn to mostly cloudy for the rest of the weekend.

