Warm Winter Weather Continues | 1/9 AM

Good morning! Most places across Texoma are starting off cool this morning, though that will change quickly once the sun rises, with temperatures warming into the upper 50s by noontime. We will eventually top out this afternoon in the mid/upper 60s in Southwest Oklahoma and upper 60s & low 70s in North Texas. Winds will breeze out of the southwest at 5-15 mph with abundant sunshine featuring little-to-no cloud coverage.

Clear skies tonight as temperatures tomorrow morning will fall back into the mid/low 30s. A weak front will descend across Texoma tonight, shifting winds out of the north at 5-10 mph, though this front is expected to fall apart once it passes through since winds will return back out of the south before daybreak.

Increasing southwesterly winds on Tuesday combined with mostly sunny skies will send afternoon temperatures soaring into the low/mid 70s. Some clouds will build in late in the day and into the nighttime hours. Partly cloudy sky coverage on Wednesday, though this will be mainly in the upper levels as the surface conditions will feature a good amount of dry air. Winds will be strong ahead of an approaching upper-level disturbance, breezing out of the southwest at 15-25 mph, with wind gusts between 30-40 mph. No wind advisories in effect as of this morning, though some might have to be issued as we approach the middle of the week. Temperatures will stay in the low/mid 70s on Wednesday even with the strong southwesterly winds due to the presence of the aforementioned high-level cloud coverage.

The combination of the strong winds, well above-average temperatures, and the dry surface air (featuring low relative humidity values) will lead to fire danger conditions in place across Texoma. We will be looking at an elevated fire weather risk for area west of I-44, with areas west of HW-283 seeing a near-critical fire weather risk. Take caution not just for the strong winds on Wednesday, but for practicing safety with anything that could lead to the creation and spread of dangerous grass fires.

A cold front will roll through overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning, bringing with it breezy winds out of the north/northwest at 10-20 mph, with wind gusts between 25-35 mph. Even with these breezy northerly winds, the temperature decrease will only send us back down into the mid/upper 50s on Thursday due to us being so warm for this time of year on Wednesday. Behind the front, clouds will clear, giving way for more sunshine to end the workweek. We will get back into the 60s by this weekend.

